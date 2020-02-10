Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 1.9% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $136.64. 187,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

