Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 9,776 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 2.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

