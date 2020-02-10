Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 979 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Tradition Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.83. 346,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

