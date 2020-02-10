TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

TransAlta stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $449.19 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransAlta by 727.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

