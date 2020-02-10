TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TA. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TA traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.60. 751,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.69. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

