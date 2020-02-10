TransferCoin (TX) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $78,040.00 and $213.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,260,827 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

