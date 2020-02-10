TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target Raised to GBX 245 at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.22) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.00% from the company’s previous close.

TGL stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.32). 12,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.24).

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

