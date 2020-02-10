Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

