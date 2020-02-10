Trias Price Tops $0.0007 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Trias token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $843,262.00 and $3.20 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.