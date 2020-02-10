Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.