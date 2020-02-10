Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $290,045,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinseo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Trinseo by 29.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trinseo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. 18,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,149. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

