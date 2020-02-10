Tripio (TRIO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

