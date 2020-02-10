Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

