TRON Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, IDCM, OKEx and Binance. During the last week, TRON has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $1.57 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.41 or 0.03560775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00257760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00136980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Allcoin, Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit, BitFlip, Coinrail, CoinBene, Mercatox, Hotbit, Bithumb, Ovis, Tidex, Rfinex, LATOKEN, DigiFinex, Coindeal, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, RightBTC, Bibox, Braziliex, Liqui, Indodax, Huobi, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Koinex, BitForex, Tokenomy, Exmo, Binance, Bitbns, CoinTiger, IDCM, Kryptono, DDEX, Cobinhood, Cryptomate, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDAX, WazirX, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Livecoin, LBank, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Liquid, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, OEX, Gate.io, Exrates, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

