TROY (TROY) Market Capitalization Tops $7.00 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. TROY has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $2.25 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

