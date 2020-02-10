TrueFlip Market Capitalization Hits $3.51 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00005712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $22,494.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

