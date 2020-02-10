TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010222 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $138.80 million and approximately $1.05 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 138,654,476 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Crex24, CoinTiger, WazirX, Binance and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

