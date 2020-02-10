TUI (LON:TUI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

TUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut TUI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised TUI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TUI from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

TUI stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 856 ($11.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 921.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

