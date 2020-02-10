TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1.37 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 65,359,704,805 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

