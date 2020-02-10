Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 7,680 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $216,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $107,198.90.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81.

TWST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. 521,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,070. Twist Bioscience Corp has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 836,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

