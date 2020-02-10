Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $107,198.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,038.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,111 shares of company stock worth $1,911,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

