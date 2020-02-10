Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells $532,034.01 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 298,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Twitter by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Twitter by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

