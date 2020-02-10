Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Twitter stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,840 shares of company stock worth $2,759,169 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Twitter by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

