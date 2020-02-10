Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,553 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Tyson Foods worth $142,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 236,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,267.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.32. 117,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

