U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Trimmed by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. 604,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,830. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.