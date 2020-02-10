U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

