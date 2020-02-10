U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

