Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,079,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,967,348.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

