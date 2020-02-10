Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,670,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $97,670,408.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,024,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,950,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,079,076 shares of company stock worth $1,265,967,348 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. FMR LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,876,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $128,513,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

