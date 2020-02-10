Ubiq 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,532.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $1,532.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

