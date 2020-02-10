UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.13).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €37.86 ($44.02). The stock had a trading volume of 548,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Covestro has a 1-year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 1-year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.