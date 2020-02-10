UGAS Price Up 34.1% This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $1.05 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, UGAS has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.20 or 0.05812095 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00058607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00120414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003802 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.