Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) One Day Volume Hits $291.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $232,023.00 and $291.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

