Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $9.56 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $116,327.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,829.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.04601577 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002008 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00749800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008909 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

