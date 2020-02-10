Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

UGP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.36. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

