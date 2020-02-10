UNI COIN (UNI) Market Cap Hits $30.00 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, UNI COIN has traded up 227.9% against the dollar. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $30.00 million and approximately $353.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00005101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 162.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

