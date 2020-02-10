UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €16.00 by Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.57 ($18.11).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.