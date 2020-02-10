UNITE Group’s (UTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.71) price target (up previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,199.38 ($15.78).

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,263.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,147.09.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

