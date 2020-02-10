United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.43% of United Community Banks worth $59,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 242,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,522. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

