United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $203,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.04. 4,269,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

