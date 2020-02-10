United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of United Technologies worth $211,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

UTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,592. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $121.48 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

