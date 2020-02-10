United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

UTX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,351. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

