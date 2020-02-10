United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $156.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

