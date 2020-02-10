United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in United Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 166,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.55. 553,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

