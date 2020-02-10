United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 166,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $156.83 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

