United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of United Technologies worth $294,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.