UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $133,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 84,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day moving average is $259.22. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.