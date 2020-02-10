Universa (UTNP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,175.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $24,175.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

