UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $86.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Exrates and YoBit. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $86.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

