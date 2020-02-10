Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Universal worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 109.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 43.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 241.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of UVV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.14. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Corp has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.92 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

